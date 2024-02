Koepke was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Thursday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Koepke played eight games with the Lightning earlier in the season, picking up a pair of assists. He was sent to the minors Dec. 11 and had 10 goals and eight helpers in 25 contests during his recent stay -- giving him 13 goals and 24 points in 36 AHL outings this season.