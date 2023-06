Koepke, who was eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer, inked a one-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Koepke had a goal in 17 games with the Lightning in 2022-23. He also contributed seven goals and 19 points in 52 contests with AHL Syracuse. The 25-year-old will likely start the 2023-24 campaign in the minors, but he might be summoned during the season as an injury replacement.