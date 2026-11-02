Koepke (undisclosed) is slated to play in Tuesday's game against the Canadiens, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Koepke participated in Monday's practice session after he was unavailable for Sunday's matchup against the Hurricanes due to an undisclosed injury. While head coach Scott Arniel said after practice Monday that Koepke isn't yet 100 percent healthy, the 28-year-old should be able to return to action following a one-game absence. Across his first 11 appearances of the regular season, he's recorded a goal, 23 hits, eight blocked shots and four PIM while averaging 9:44 of ice time.