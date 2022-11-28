Koepke (undisclosed) was activated off injured reserve for Monday's tilt with Buffalo, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Koepke missed the last three games while stuck on injured reserve. He has just one goal while averaging 9:09 of ice time through 15 games. The 24-year-old will jump back into a bottom-six role Monday.
