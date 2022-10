Koepke will be assigned to the AHL for cap purposes but will be recalled prior to opening night, per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Koepke had a solid 2021-22 season with AHL Syracuse logging 39 points (20 goals, 19 assists) in 69 games. The 24-year-old rookie will make his NHL debut in a bottom-six role on a talented Tampa Bay team and could have some value in deeper leagues.