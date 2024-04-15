Fleury (undisclosed) is on the ice for practice in a non-contact jersey Monday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports, and coach Jon Cooper is hopeful the defenseman will be available for the start of the playoffs, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Fleury will miss the final two games of the regular season, but his presence at practice Monday, albeit in a limited capacity, suggests he could be ready to rock once postseason play gets underway. The 27-year-old has picked up five points while averaging 16:07 of ice time through 24 contests as a rotational, bottom-pairing option for Tampa Bay this season.