Fleury (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Game 4 against Florida on Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Fleury had a goal, five points, 31 hits and 40 blocks in 24 regular-season outings. He hasn't been in the lineup since April 6 because of the injury. If Fleury had been available for Game 4, he might have served as the seventh defenseman or been a healthy scratch.