Fleury (undisclosed) will be available to return to the lineup in Game 5 against Florida on Monday, according to Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.

Fleury sat out the final five games of the regular season and the first four games of the playoffs after colliding with a referee against Pittsburgh on April 6. Despite being an option for Monday's matchup, Fleury may serve as a healthy scratch following Tampa Bay's 6-3 win over the Panthers on Saturday.