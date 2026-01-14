Head coach Scott Arniel said Wednesday that Fleury (upper body) is considered week-to-week, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Fleury has spent the past week on injured reserve, and he doesn't appear to be particularly close to returning to game action. He was taken off the ice on a stretcher during last week's game against the Golden Knights and subsequently hospitalized, but he was released from the hospital and returned to team meetings a day later. It's not yet clear whether Fleury will be in the mix to suit up for games before the Olympic break in February.