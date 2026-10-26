Fleury notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens in the Heritage Classic.

The helper was Fleury's first point in seven appearances this season. The 30-year-old defenseman is filling a third-pairing role, though his power-play usage is set to drop after Elias Salomonsson entered the lineup Sunday. Fleury has added 10 hits, six blocked shots and a minus-3 rating on the year. He had just four points and a minus-18 rating over 38 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, so there's little scoring upside in his game.