Gambrell (concussion) was placed on waivers Sunday, according to Chris Johnston of TSN.
Gambrell is ready to return after being diagnosed with a concussion Sept. 27. If he goes unclaimed, he will start the 2023-24 campaign with AHL Toronto. Gambrell supplied 10 points, 45 blocked shots and 60 hits in 60 games with Ottawa last season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Dylan Gambrell: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Maple Leafs' Dylan Gambrell: Agrees to terms with Toronto•
-
Senators' Dylan Gambrell: Garners assist in victory•
-
Senators' Dylan Gambrell: Pots second goal•
-
Senators' Dylan Gambrell: Picks up helper•
-
Senators' Dylan Gambrell: Minimal usage continues•