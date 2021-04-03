Spezza picked up an assist and scored the shootout winner in Friday's 2-1 victory over the Jets.

The veteran set up the Leafs' only goal in regulation, then showed great patience in scoring the only tally of the shootout, settling down a rolling puck before getting Connor Hellebuyck to sprawl with a couple dekes and calmly slotting it home inside the post. Spezza hasn't has a multi-point performance in a month, managing only three goals and five points over the last 13 games, but at 37 years old he still has a few tricks up his sleeve.