Spezza has been a healthy scratch four times in the Leafs' last seven games.

The grizzled veteran is a strong leader, but a nominal contributor for fantasy. Spezza has 10 goals and 11 assists in 64 games this season, and is nine points from the vaunted 1,000-point mark in his career. He will not achieve that height this season and will be a free agent this summer. Spezza's career is winding down and he is working year-to-year on league-minimum deals, so it remains to be seen what 2022-23 will bring.