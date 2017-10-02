Play

Aaltonen was sent down to the AHL Marlies on Monday, reports the Toronto Sun.

Aaltonen had a solid camp, but became a victim of the numbers game -- he didn't need to pass through waivers to get sent to the Toronto Marlies. He will be one of the first forwards summoned to the big club when they need help, but his fantasy value will be limited.

