Aaltonen has been working hard to earn the fourth-line center role with the Leafs and has impressed coach Mike Babcock with his "greasy" play, reports the Toronto Sun.

Aaltonen does not have a job locked up, as he's in tough against NHL veterans Dominic Moore and Eric Fehr. But it is Aaltonen who has seen plenty of ice time between Connor Brown and Matt Martin, the team's fourth-line wingers, this preseason. Aaltonen's value will be on the ice, not in the fantasy arena, but he looks like a solid NHLer.