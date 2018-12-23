Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Suffers fractured ankle
Ennis broke his ankle during Saturday's game versus the Rangers, Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star reports.
Ennis will likely face an extended absence due to his injury. With Zach Hyman out long-term with an ankle injury as well, expect the Maple Leafs to recall a player from AHL Toronto before Sunday's game versus the Red Wings.
