Nutivaara (hip) announced his retirement Friday, according to NHL reporter Tommi Seppala.

Nutivaara inked a one-year contract last offseason, but only managed to play in one preseason game before he was sidelined for the entire 2022-23 regular season. The 29-year-old played in 275 NHL games in his career, tallying 17 goals and chipping in with 54 assists.