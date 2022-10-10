Nutivaara (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Nutivaara is considered day-to-day but he already missed the first two games of the season. He could return for San Jose's next game Friday against Carolina if he's ready but there hasn't been much of an update on his status.
