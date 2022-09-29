Nutivaara is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Sharks are going to be cautious with Nutivaara, but at this point there's no reason to believe he won't be ready for San Jose's regular-season opener versus Carolina on Oct. 14. However, it's worth noting Nutivaara was limited to just one game with the Panthers in 2021-22 due to several different injuries.
