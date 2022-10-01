Nutivaara (lower body) is not with the Sharks on the team's European trip, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Coach David Quinn said on Friday that Nutivaara's lower-body injury was related to the issue that limited the defenseman to one game last season. He was in the lineup a week ago for a preseason contest, but he didn't feel right afterward and now it appears as though he will be out for the start of the 2022-23 campaign.