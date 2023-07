Kaut signed a one-year contract with HC Dynamo Pardubice of the Czech League, Josh Frojelin of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Kaut's NHL rights will remain with the Sharks who gave him a qualifying offer in June. Kaut had four goals and eight points in 36 NHL games in 2022-23, tallying three times with a pair of helpers in nine games with the Sharks after a Jan. 25 trade from the Avalanche.