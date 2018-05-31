Ellis announced his retirement on social media Thursday,

The American goaltender played for Providence College before latching on with AHL Bakersfield and the ECHL's Witchita Thunder between 2016-18. Ellis signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the Oilers two years ago, but he was limited to game action with the team's top developmental affiliate, topping out at a 16-12-1 record, 2.69 GAA and .918 save percentage in his first minor-league season. Ellis isn't walking away from the game entirely, though, as he's now the assistant coach for Canterbury School in the USHS-Prep league.