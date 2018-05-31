Nick Ellis: Moves on to coaching
Ellis announced his retirement on social media Thursday,
The American goaltender played for Providence College before latching on with AHL Bakersfield and the ECHL's Witchita Thunder between 2016-18. Ellis signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the Oilers two years ago, but he was limited to game action with the team's top developmental affiliate, topping out at a 16-12-1 record, 2.69 GAA and .918 save percentage in his first minor-league season. Ellis isn't walking away from the game entirely, though, as he's now the assistant coach for Canterbury School in the USHS-Prep league.
