Ellis was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday.

Expect the Oilers to open the season with Laurent Brossoit as the backup to the heavily utilized Cam Talbot in the coming season. As for Ellis, he went pro just last season -- going 16-12-1 with a 2.69 GAA and .918 save percentage with AHL Bakersfield -- so expect him to take a few years to polish his game in an environment that's not nearly as intense as the NHL.