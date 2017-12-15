The Oilers assigned Ellis to AHL Bakersfield on Friday.

The Oilers activated starting netminder Cam Talbot from injured reserve in a corresponding move, so they're no longer in need of Ellis' services as a backup. The 23-year-old American will return to his role as AHL Bakersfield's primary backstop for the foreseeable future.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories