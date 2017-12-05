Sekera (knee) took part in contact drills at Tuesday's practice and is getting closer to a return, Jason Gregor of TSN 1260 reports.

Sekera's ability to take contact bodes well for his ability to make his season debut soon, though it remains to be seen if that will be Wednesday against Philadelphia or on the Oilers' three-game road trip that begins Saturday in Montreal. Either way, the return of the Czech defenseman could revitalize an Edmonton defense that has really struggled in the first part of the season.