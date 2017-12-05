Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Begins taking contact
Sekera (knee) took part in contact drills at Tuesday's practice and is getting closer to a return, Jason Gregor of TSN 1260 reports.
Sekera's ability to take contact bodes well for his ability to make his season debut soon, though it remains to be seen if that will be Wednesday against Philadelphia or on the Oilers' three-game road trip that begins Saturday in Montreal. Either way, the return of the Czech defenseman could revitalize an Edmonton defense that has really struggled in the first part of the season.
More News
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Effectively ruled out Saturday•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Will begin traveling with team•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Showing progress in injury rehab•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Trending toward long absence•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Out 6-to-9 months with torn ACL•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Done for series•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...