Oilers' Brad Malone: Demoted to AHL

Malone was sent down to AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.

Malone was called up for emergency purposes on Wednesday and was sent down before Thursday's game in Ottawa. The 28-year-old forward has appeared in seven NHL games this season without registering a point. He likely won't find his way back to the NHL club unless there's another emergency situation.

