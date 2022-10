McKegg was placed on waivers for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Bakersfield, per Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com.

McKegg was competing for a bottom-six role after signing a two-way deal with Edmonton this offseason. The 30-year-old center recorded two goals and three assists in 43 games last season with the Rangers. If he clears waivers, McKegg will serve as injury insurance this year for the Oilers.