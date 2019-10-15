Oilers' James Neal: Power-play maestro strikes again
Neal scored a power-play goal in a 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks on Monday.
Neal's attempt at a comeback season continues to go well, as he scored for the eighth time this year. Six of those eight tallies have come with a man advantage. It would be nice to see 32-year-old garner an assist here and there, just in case his scoring mitts turn cold, but the winger has typically been a shoot-first type of player throughout his career.
