Oilers' Kris Russell: Back in action Thursday

Russell (hand) will rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Predators, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Russell missed each of the last two matchups due to his hand injury, but he will retake the ice for Thursday's matchup against the Predators. In his heyday in 2014, the blueliner posted a career-high 34 points (four goals, 30 assists) over 79 games with the Flames. However, he's fallen off the majority of fantasy maps over the past couple of seasons with his removal from the power play and subsequent dip in production.