Russell registered an assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 win over the Senators.

Russell set up Darnell Nurse for the Oilers' third tally, which stood as the game-winner. The helper was just the second of the year in six appearances for Russell. He's filled in on the third line with Kyle Turris (COVID-19 protocols) out of action. Russell's limited role and lack of offense make him easy to leave on the waiver wire in fantasy.