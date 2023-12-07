Broberg was loaned to AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.
Broberg's name has been swirling in trade rumors of late as the Oilers are shopping the eighth overall pick in the 2019 Draft. Broberg has yet to pick up a point in 10 NHL games this season. A change of scenery would likely do wonders for his confidence and play.
More News
-
Oilers' Philip Broberg: Summoned by big club•
-
Oilers' Philip Broberg: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Oilers' Philip Broberg: Gets first goal of season•
-
Oilers' Philip Broberg: Seeing sporadic playing time•
-
Oilers' Philip Broberg: Sent down and recalled from AHL•
-
Oilers' Philip Broberg: Collects helper•