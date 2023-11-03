Broberg was loaned to AHL Bakersfield on Friday.
Broberg failed to pick up a point in eight games this season, and was a healthy scratch in Philadelphia on Oct. 19. Broberg was drafted eighth overall in 2019, but has been a disappointment as he has yet to solidify a spot on the Oilers blue line.
More News
-
Oilers' Philip Broberg: Gets first goal of season•
-
Oilers' Philip Broberg: Seeing sporadic playing time•
-
Oilers' Philip Broberg: Sent down and recalled from AHL•
-
Oilers' Philip Broberg: Collects helper•
-
Oilers' Philip Broberg: Gets two helpers vs. Detroit•
-
Oilers' Philip Broberg: Helpers in consecutive contests•