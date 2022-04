Broberg was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Friday.

Broberg played well during his one-game stay with the big club, scoring his first NHL goal in 13:59 of ice time in Thursday's 5-4 win over San Jose. The 20-year-old rookie, who's picked up three points through 23 top-level appearances this season, will likely have a larger role with the Oilers in 2022-23.