Broberg was promoted from AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.

Although Broberg's been summoned, he currently isn't expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Seattle. The 22-year-old defender had a disappointing start to the season with the Oilers before being demoted to the minors, going scoreless with a minus-1 rating while averaging just 11:12 of ice time through eight appearances.

