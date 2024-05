Lavoie, Lane Pederson, Adam Erne, Cam Dineen, Benjamin Gleason, Philip Kemp and Olivier Rodrigue were recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Saturday.

Following the Condors' elimination from the AHL playoffs, the seven call-ups will be depth players during the Oilers' postseason run. Lavoie didn't earn a point in seven NHL regular-season games during the 2023-24 campaign.