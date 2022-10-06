Koekkoek has been put on waivers, reports Sportsnet's Chris Johnston.
Koekkoek has been in-and-out of the NHL throughout his career, accumulating 186 games over the course of eight seasons. He didn't join the Oilers for training camp so that he could take time to work on his mental health.
