Koekkoek will take some time away from the team before training camp for personal reasons, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports Wednesday.
Koekkoek would likely have been hard-pressed to break into the 23-man roster this season, especially with the addition of Ryan Murray in the offseason. Once Koekkoek is ready to resume playing, he figures to find himself suiting up in the minors for the Condors.
