Kassian posted an assist, six hits and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Kings in Game 2.

Kassian has been a physical presence through two postseason contests, logging 12 hits. He's added three shots on net, though he's unlikely to be a big part of the Oilers' offense while playing on the fourth line. The winger had 19 points and 154 hits in 58 regular-season games.