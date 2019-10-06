Oilers' Zack Kassian: Nets second goal in as many games
Kassian scored a goal on one of his two shots in Edmonton's 6-5 win over the Kings on Saturday.
Skating on Edmonton's top line with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Kassian converted a pretty passing play from his two linemates to strike for his second goal of the year. The 28-year-old winger scored a career-high 15 goals in 79 games last season and could match or top that total as long as he remains on the top line. He's a name to watch particularly in PIM fantasy leagues, having topped 100 in four of the last six years.
