Kassian picked up an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Kassian skated only 9:39 in the contest, his second-lowest ice time of the year and the lowest among all skaters in the game. The 29-year-old winger has done alright in a limited role lately, with a goal, an assist and 10 hits in four contests since he returned from a suspension. Kassian now has 32 points, 149 hits, 93 shots and a minus-1 rating in 56 appearances.