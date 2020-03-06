Oilers' Zack Kassian: Offers helper Thursday
Kassian picked up an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Kassian skated only 9:39 in the contest, his second-lowest ice time of the year and the lowest among all skaters in the game. The 29-year-old winger has done alright in a limited role lately, with a goal, an assist and 10 hits in four contests since he returned from a suspension. Kassian now has 32 points, 149 hits, 93 shots and a minus-1 rating in 56 appearances.
More News
-
Oilers' Zack Kassian: Contributes goal in blowout•
-
Oilers' Zack Kassian: Three hits in return from ban•
-
Oilers' Zack Kassian: Gets seven-game suspension•
-
Oilers' Zack Kassian: Set for in-person hearing•
-
Oilers' Zack Kassian: Sets career high in points•
-
Oilers' Zack Kassian: Pots early goal Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.