Kassian logged an assist in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks.

Kassian earned his third point in the last seven games when he set up Tyson Barrie's game-tying goal at 9:10 of the third period. The 31-year-old Kassian ends the regular season with 19 points, 154 hits, 63 PIM, 58 shots on net and a plus-2 rating while mainly seeing a bottom-six role. He'll likely act mostly as an enforcer in the first-round playoff series versus the Kings, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to put up much offense.