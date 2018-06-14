P.A. Parenteau: Calls it a career

Parenteau officially announced his retirement Thursday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Parenteau posted 114 goals and 182 assists over 491 career contests between eight NHL teams, with his prime years spent with John Tavares and the Islanders from 2010-12. A winger with first-rate offensive instincts, Parenteau attempted to latch on with the Red Wings last season but was ultimately released from his PTO ahead of the 2017-18 campaign before taking his talents to the KHL.