Cormier was released from his professional tryout agreement and assigned to AHL Charlotte on Sunday.

Cormier signed a one-year, AHL contract with the Checkers in July. He posted a 10-20-3 record with a 3.19 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 35 appearances with ECHL Kalamazoo. He also went 1-1-0 with a 2.54 GAA and a .925 save percentage in two outings for AHL Manitoba during the 2022-23 campaign.