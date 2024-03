The Panthers recalled Cormier from ECHL Florida on Saturday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Cormier will replace Anthony Stolarz (illness) on the roster and back up Sergei Bobrovsky on Saturday versus Tampa Bay. Cormier has seen AHL and ECHL action this season. Look for the Panthers to return Cormier to the minors after the contest, as they do not play again until Thursday versus Nashville.