Cormier signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets and was subsequently placed on waivers Wednesday.

Cormier will presumably head to Winnipeg's AHL affiliate if he passes through waivers unclaimed. The 25-year-old netminder has gone 6-16-3 while posting a 3.29 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 27 appearances with the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings this season.