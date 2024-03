Gadjovich (undisclosed) missed practice Friday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Coach Paul Maurice said Friday that Gadjovich was 'banged up'. Gadjovich played Thursday versus Nashville and had a pair of hits along with a five-minute major for a first period fight with Cole Smith. Gadjovich has two goals, two assists, 95 PIM and 74 hits in 35 games this season.