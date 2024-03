Gadjovich (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against the Islanders on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Gadjovich is stuck in a 10-game pointless streak dating back to Feb. 14 against the Penguins. Even once cleared to play, the 25-year-old winger could find himself serving as a healthy scratch frequently. As such, Gadjovich shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value.