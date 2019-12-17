Panthers' Ryan Haggerty: Acquired via trade
Haggerty was brought in by the Panthers from the Penguins in a minor-league swap for Kevin Roy.
Haggerty has managed just six points in 23 games for the Baby Pens and has yet to make his NHL debut. If the 26-year-old couldn't break his way into a banged up Pittsburgh lineup, he will likely be hard pressed to suit up for Florida any time soon.
