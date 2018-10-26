Penguins' Dominik Simon: Bags two apples Thursday
Simon dished out two helpers in Thursday's 9-1 win over the Flames.
Almost all the Penguins jumped in on the fun, with 15 different players picking up at least a point. Simon has five points in eight games despite eclipsing 10 minutes of ice time only three times this season. His 14:07 in this blowout was a season high.
