Simon picked up four assists in 17 games after he was traded from the Penguins to the Ducks in March.

Simon saw time all around the lineup with his new team. He played in a career-high 72 contests this year, earning 13 points with 88 shots on net, 72 hits, 34 PIM and an even plus-minus rating between the two clubs. The 27-year-old showed promise a few years ago with the Penguins, but that's mostly faded away now for a player that projects to just be a bottom-six option. He'll get to test free agency this summer.